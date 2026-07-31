IndiGo to decide on next aircraft order in 2030 after assessing new-generation planes: Rahul Bhatia

He said a decision on future orders could come in the early 2030s.

"We have options for 40 A350s which we can convert.. it will depend on how things evolve over a period of time... between now and when the new generation aircraft comes into service. Should we feel there is a need for a top-up order, we will do that," Bhatia said.

In FY2026, IndiGo allocated USD 820 million toward aircraft purchases through its GIFT City entity.

Bhatia said access to new technology would be a key factor in determining the airline's next round of aircraft purchases.

"... what you don't want to do is as new technology comes along, you don't want to be saddled with a lot of older generation aircraft," he said.

As part of its strategy to reduce costs and increase flexibility, IndiGo is shifting from operating leases to finance leases for new aircraft.

Bhatia said moving away from operating leases to finance leases fundamentally lowers the airline's cost structure while providing greater flexibility.

"(For) planes that you finance should you at any moment in the future decide you want to convert them into operating leases you can. But you can't do it the other way around. It just provides you optionality. And optionality in our business is critical," he said.