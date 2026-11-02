IndiGo sees a lot of opportunities; A350 plane deliveries from 2028 second qtr: CEO Willie Walsh

At his first in-person briefing after taking charge as CEO in August, Walsh said the airline expects to start getting the wide-body A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028.

The airline has all the ingredients to succeed in the long haul market, he said.

The A350s will have a three-class configuration -- 16 flat beds in business class, premium economy and economy class seats.

The configuration is locked for the first 10 A350 planes and the airline would look at having more flat beds in business class later, Walsh said.