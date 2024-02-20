IndiGo announces daily direct flights to Bali from March 29

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Tuesday announced daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Denpasar (Bali), effective from March 29.

IndiGo started operations to Jakarta in 2023 and Bali will be its second destination in Indonesia, making Denpasar the 33rd international and 119th overall destination to join the extensive 6E network.

An airline spokesperson said that bookings for the flight will open from February 20.

"We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar (the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali) as the newest international destination to join the 6E network. With a hassle-free visa process, Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists. At IndiGo, we have always been committed to providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

"With the launch of these new flights, we aim to not only strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia but also promote tourism and foster potential business collaborations. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network," he added.

Denpasar, the capital city of Bali, serves as the main gateway to Indonesia's most famous island. This vibrant city offers several sites of historical and cultural significance with a wide range of lively markets, stunning temples, and museums for visitors to explore. It is also home to some of Bali's best restaurants, serving delicious local dishes as well as international cuisines.