India's vehicle retail jumps 17.61 pc in Jan amid healthy rural cashflows

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail rose 7.22 per cent to 5,13,475 units in January, with urban markets accounting for about 59.2 per cent of sales volumes, the statement from FADA said.

Rural PV retail grew 14.43 per cent YoY compared with urban growth of 2.75 per cent, the industry body said. “The growth was powered by continued post‑GST momentum, healthy rural cash flows on the back of harvest and weddings, and sustained demand visibility across mobility and freight,” said CS Vigneshwar, President, FADA.

Dealer feedback highlighted strong enquiry momentum, sharper customer engagement, quicker digital follow-ups, and shift towards higher-value models. Rural volumes stayed robust, supported by Pongal or Makar Sankranti and marriage-season footfalls, it added.