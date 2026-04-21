India’s two-wheeler sales volume touch record high of 22 mn in FY26: Report

The report from ICRA estimated that wholesale volumes grew by around 20 per cent in March 2026, while retail volumes jumped 28.7 per cent on a YoY basis, and two-wheeler domestic volumes grew by approximately 11 per cent for the full fiscal year.

The ratings agency forecasted two-wheeler wholesale volume growth to moderate to 3–5 per cent YoY in FY2027, constrained by a higher base and a weak monsoon outlook on account of El Nino occurrence, which is likely to dampen rural demand.

However, demand is expected to remain supported by GST rationalisation and improved replacement demand, the report said.

Domestic wholesale volumes recorded a growth of 10.2 per cent YoY in FY2026, as GST reforms supported volume growth in both Q3 and Q4. Compared with modest growth of around 1 per cent in H1, industry volumes surged by 20.3 per cent in H2 FY26.