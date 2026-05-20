India's toffee exports jump 166 pc in 12 years to reach Rs 132 cr in 2025-26

The commerce minister came up with the data after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting her 'Melody' toffees, reviving the light-hearted "Melodi" wordplay associated with the two leaders on social media.

In a social media post, Meloni shared a video in which she could be heard saying, Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody.