India’s tech startups raise funds worth 9.1 billion USD in 2025, up 23 pc

India’s technology startup ecosystem is moving from volume-driven expansion to execution-led maturity, as capital was concentrated in scalable, commercialisation-ready ventures, the report from Nasscom and Zinnov said. It noted that 74 per cent of deal activity was at seed and early stages, underscoring the strength of India’s innovation pipeline.

"DeepTech continued to emerge as a defining pillar of India’s innovation trajectory. India now hosts over 4,200 DeepTech start-ups, including more than 550 founded in 2025, reflecting continued momentum in advanced technology development," the report said. DeepTech ventures raised 2.3 USD billion in 2025, up 37 per cent YoY, with AI accounting for 84 per cent of start-ups and 91 per cent of funding, the report further said. .