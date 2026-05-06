India’s steel sector sustains growth momentum in April: Govt

Compared to April 2025, imports of 0.52 million tonnes and exports of 0.38 million tonnes, a growth of 30.8 per cent and 24.9 per cent was registered in imports and exports, respectively, in April 2026. India's total steel capacity stood at approximately 220 MTPA in FY 2025–26, on track toward the National Steel Policy target of 300 MTPA by 2030.

Major players including SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, and AMNS continued investments in capacity expansion, with Tata Steel recently commissioning a Rs 3,200 crore scrap-based EAF green steel plant (0.75 MTPA) at Ludhiana — the first of its kind in Punjab. TMT/Rebar prices rose around 2.6 per cent month-on-month, also registering a 3 per cent year-on-year gain — marking the first positive YoY reading after several months of softness.

Flat steel prices saw sharper gains, with HR Coil up around 6.3 per cent and GP Sheet up around 7.3 per cent month-on-month, reflecting improved demand, the statement pointed out. Under the Ministry of Steel’s 'Green Steel' initiative, NISST continued its role as the nodal agency for measurement, reporting, verification, and certification of green steel.