India's Russian crude imports hit record in Jun even as Moscow's oil revenues slip

India bought Russian crude worth EUR 4.5 billion in June, accounting for 83 per cent of its total Russian fossil fuel imports of EUR 5.5 billion, making it the second-largest buyer of Russian hydrocarbons after China, the report said.

The sharp increase came as India's overall crude imports rose 5.4 per cent month-on-month, with Russian supplies to key refineries posting steep gains. Deliveries to Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery jumped 150 per cent from May, while imports at Indian Oil Corp's Paradip refinery rose 126 per cent. BPCL's Kochi refinery and Nayara Energy's Vadinar refinery recorded increases of 83 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, CREA said.