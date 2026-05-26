India’s real estate demand outpaces institutional investments: Report

If the entire $2.3 billion of available dry powder were deployed solely to office development, it could create roughly 12.2 million square feet of new supply, meeting about 14 per cent of India’s annual office demand of 86.4 million square feet recorded in 2025.

Apart from underscoring the growing gap between occupier demand and institutional capital availability, the funding data also indicates the opportunity that domestic and global capital have in India.

"The real opportunity, therefore, lies in bridging the capital gap...This imbalance is what makes India one of the most compelling real estate investment opportunities globally. Strong occupier demand, improving transparency, and maturing investment structures are creating the foundation for long-term, institutional-grade growth,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Managing Director and Chairman, Knight Frank India.