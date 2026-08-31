India's Q1 GDP grows 7.8 pc despite war headwinds; Modi hails 'herculean feat'

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

The pace, that keeps India as the world's fastest growing major economy, also exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 7 per cent for the quarter, underscoring the strength of domestic economic activity despite heightened geopolitical risks.

The Q1 growth compares to 6.9 per cent expansion in the year-ago quarter, according to government data released on Monday.

In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister also took a dig at those questioning the state of the Indian economy, saying "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again".

Modi said that India's exemplary GDP growth during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a "herculean feat".

"The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties.