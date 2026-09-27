India’s proposed FTA with Gulf countries to boost agri, pharma, services sectors

The trade talks were held between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Gulf officials, including Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

GCC-India bilateral trade was worth more than $178 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the Gulf region also home to about 10 million Indian diaspora, according to an article in the Arab News.

“Commencing Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the GCC and India marks a pivotal milestone toward broadening economic and investment horizons," the GCC Secretariat said in a statement.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi also "emphasised the imperative of deepening collaboration" across various areas, including energy, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

India already has a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in place with Oman and the UAE, both GCC members.