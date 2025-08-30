India’s passenger vehicle sales cross 10-lakh mark in Q1 FY26

NEW DELHI: Over 10 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in India in the April-June period, with Maharashtra topping the sales chart, according to latest data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

From April to June, 10.12 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in the country, and the western zone topped sales with 3.21 lakh units.

As many as 1.19 lakh units were sold in Maharashtra in the June quarter. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana followed in the sales chart compiled by SIAM.

In the two-wheeler segment, 46.75 lakh units were sold in the country during this period, with sales in western states reaching 14.19 lakh units, the industry body said. Uttar Pradesh led in two-wheeler sales, totalling 8.18 lakh units, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Maharashtra led the space with sales of 32,000 units in the June quarter. Overall, 2.23 lakh commercial vehicles were sold in the country during the period.

Sales in the three-wheeler segment reached 1.65 lakh units during this period, with Uttar Pradesh leading sales with 21,000 units, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana, according to SIAM.

In July 2025, passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined marginally to 3,40,772 units, down from 3,41,510 units a year earlier.

In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the Centre is expected to lower the tax on entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to 18 per cent, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.

Currently, all passenger vehicles powered by combustion engines are subject to a GST of 28 per cent, plus a compensation cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent, based on engine capacity, length, and body type.