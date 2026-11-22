The net bill was USD 10.0 billion in October 2025. Crude imports alone cost USD 19.5 billion, against USD 10.4 billion a year ago, even though volumes rose only 11 per cent to 23.3 million tonnes. LNG imports cost USD 1.3 billion, and petroleum product exports brought in USD 6.3 billion.

Brent averaged USD 116.77 in September and USD 64.75 in October 2025. The Indian basket averaged USD 119.91 in October, against USD 65.08 a year earlier.

Over April-October, the net import bill reached USD 97.7 billion, up from USD 70.3 billion a year earlier. Crude imports rose 2.7 per cent in volume but cost USD 111.0 billion, against USD 72.3 billion.

Consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) fell 12.3 per cent in October and 15.1 per cent in April-October. The number of active domestic LPG customers stood at 32.6 crore on November 1, down from 33.4 crore on April 1, the PPAC data showed.

Direct private LPG imports fell 83.8 per cent in October and 97.3 per cent in April-October. Packed domestic LPG sales by state-run companies fell 11.8 per cent in October, and bulk LPG sales fell 49.1 per cent. Auto LPG sales rose 23.9 per cent.