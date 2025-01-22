India’s non-fossil, fuel-based energy capacity reaches 217.62 GW: Centre

NEW DELHI: India’s total non-fossil, fuel-based energy capacity has reached 217.62 GW (as of January 20), and addressing regulatory, financial and infrastructural challenges world be crucial this year towards meeting the clear energy goals, the government said on Wednesday.

With continued policy support, increased investment, and a focus on emerging technologies, India is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious renewable energy targets and solidify its status as a global leader in the clean energy transition, according to a statement by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

In 2024, the country made significant strides in solar and wind energy installations, policy advancements, and infrastructural improvements, setting the stage for ambitious targets in 2025.

With a commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, India is emerging as a global leader in clean energy.

The year 2024 saw a record-breaking 24.5 GW of solar capacity and 3.4 GW of wind capacity added, reflecting a more than two-fold increase in solar installations and a 21 per cent rise in wind installations compared to 2023, according to the ministry.

This surge was driven by government incentives, policy reforms, and increased investments in domestic solar and wind turbine manufacturing.

Solar energy remained the dominant contributor to India’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47 per cent of the total installed renewable energy capacity.

Last year saw the installation of 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, a nearly 2.8x increase compared to 2023.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu emerged as the top-performing states, contributing 71 per cent of India’s total utility-scale solar installations.

According to the government data, the rooftop solar sector also experienced significant growth last year, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, marking a 53 per cent increase from the year 2023.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, played a crucial role in this expansion, facilitating 7 lakh rooftop solar installations within 10 months.

Additionally, the off-grid solar segment recorded a 182 per cent increase, adding 1.48 GW in 2024, furthering India's energy access goals in rural areas.

India added 3.4 GW of new wind capacity in 2024, with Gujarat (1,250 MW), Karnataka (1,135 MW), and Tamil Nadu (980 MW) leading the way.

These states accounted for 98 per cent of the new wind capacity additions, highlighting their continued dominance in wind power generation, said the ministry.