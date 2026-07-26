India's next commodity cycle could be driven by scrap as organised metal recycling gains momentum

The report said secondary metals offer the same metallurgical properties as primary metals while requiring significantly lower energy, capital and carbon intensity. As governments and manufacturers increasingly focus on resource security and sustainability, access to scrap is emerging as a strategic asset, potentially becoming more valuable than access to ore.

Regulatory frameworks, including the Battery Waste Management Rules and Extended Producer Responsibility requirements, are accelerating the migration of scrap processing from the informal sector to organised recyclers. This creates a dual growth opportunity for compliant companies, driven by both rising demand for recycled metals and the formalisation of the industry.