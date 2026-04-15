India’s merchandise exports rise 6.3 pc in March, trade deficit narrows to $20.67 billion

According to sources, Indian oil companies relied on their strategic reserves of oil during the month to continue production of petroleum products instead of buying large quantities of crude as prices shot past the $100 a barrel mark during the month. This resulted in cutting down the oil import bill.

The latest figures comes in the backdrop of the continuing disruption in trade due to the Middle East conflict which poses a risk for the global economy.

Meanwhile, the US said its military has completely blockaded Iran’s ports and is not allowing any ships to sail to or leave the country’s shores. However, at the same time, President Donald Trump also said that talks with Tehran on ending the war could resume this week.