India’s media & entertainment sector likely to touch Rs 3,067 bn mark in 2027

The sector supports over 10 million livelihoods, directly and indirectly, and its annual output stands at approximately Rs 3 lakh crore.

This trajectory reflects more than sectoral expansion. It signals the consolidation of creativity as a strategic capability, linking economic growth with global influence in an increasingly platform-driven world. Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality, collectively referred to as AVGC-XR, represent the most technology-driven frontier of the creative economy, the statement observed.