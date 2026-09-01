India's manufacturing sector growth slips to 5-year low in August on slower demand

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined from 53.5 in July to 52.8 in August, indicating the weakest improvement in the health of the sector for five years.

In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases.