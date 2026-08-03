India's manufacturing sector activity growth falls to 5-year low in July amid challenging market condition: PMI

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, fell from 54.2 in June to 53.5 in July -- the lowest since August 2021 and below the long-run series average of 54.2.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases.

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.