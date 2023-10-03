Begin typing your search...

India’s jobless rate falls to 12-mth low in Sep

The figures mark a reversal as the unemployment rate in August had shot up in August from 7.9 per cent in July.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2023 8:44 PM GMT
India’s jobless rate falls to 12-mth low in Sep
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: India’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 12 months during September as the number of those without jobs declined in both rural and urban areas of the country, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The overall unemployment rate declined to 7.09 per cent in September down from 8.10 per cent in August. The figures mark a reversal as the unemployment rate in August had shot up in August from 7.9 per cent in July.

India’s monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century, according to the weather department.

However, the rains picked up momentum again in September which had led to a revival in farm activity that appears to have created more jobs in the rural areas during the month.

Similarly, urban unemployment appears to have come down as key festivities gather momentum in September with Ganesh Chaturthi leading to more hiring, especially in the retail sector, that is also done keeping in mind that the Diwali and Dussehra festivals will follow soon after.

Businessjobless rateIndiaCentre for Monitoring Indian EconomyEl Nino weather pattern
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X