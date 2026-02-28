India's jewellery market projected to reach $130–150 billion by 2030

North India's jewellery trade received a significant early-season boost as the 2nd edition of ‘DJGF Signature 2026’ opened at Bharat Mandapam here, organised by Informa Markets in India.

Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said that the participation from exhibitors and buyers reflects not just strong business sentiment, but also the growing maturity of our gem and jewellery ecosystem.