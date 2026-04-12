India’s innovation engine is unstoppable: Piyush Goyal as patent filings hit record high in FY26

Sharing the data in a post on social media platform X, Goyal said the growth reflects a confident and rapidly evolving India that is steadily emerging as a global innovation powerhouse.

He emphasised that more than 69 per cent of the total patent filings in FY26 were domestic.

"India’s Innovation Engine is Unstoppable! Our patent filings soared to a historic over 1.43 lakh in FY 2025-26, marking a 30.2 per cent increase over last year," Goyal noted.

According to the data, India recorded 1,43,729 patent filings in FY26, up from 1,10,375 in FY25. Domestic filings stood at 98,771, significantly higher than 68,201 in the previous year.

Among states, Tamil Nadu led the chart with 22,995 filings, followed by other major innovation hubs such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The minister also pointed to the growing contribution of educational institutions, startups, MSMEs, and public research and development bodies. Educational institutions alone accounted for 36.5 per cent of total filings, reflecting a strong push from academia in driving innovation.

"We are the world’s 6th largest patent filer, reflecting a confident India set to become a global innovation powerhouse," Goyal said.

India’s global standing in innovation has also improved, with the country now ranked as the sixth-largest patent filer in the world, according to data aligned with the World Intellectual Property Organisation.