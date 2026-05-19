India's inflation puzzle: How will fuel price play out

Fuel weight in WPI, CPI?

Petrol and diesel do not have a standalone category in the CPI basket, but are captured under the broader 'transport and communication' component and 'fuel and power' category. Petrol and diesel carry relatively smaller but still significant weights through transport-related items, and economists say fuel price hikes have a wider indirect impact because they raise freight, logistics and input costs across sectors.

Fuel has a much bigger role in the WPI. Fuel and power category weight is around 13.15 per cent in WPI.

Even though petrol's direct CPI weight is low, fuel prices have a powerful second-round effect across the economy. Higher fuel prices increase transport costs, freight rates, food distribution expenses, farm input costs, manufacturing costs, airline and logistics expenses.

Diesel is especially important because it is India's most-used fuel (around 40 per cent). It powers trucks, buses, agricultural pumps, generators, industrial transport networks. That means a sustained fuel price rise eventually pushes up prices of vegetables, milk, packaged goods, cement, steel, and services.