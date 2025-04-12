India's growing role in semiconductor manufacturing takes centre stage at Carnegie's Global Technology Summit

CHENNAI: John Neuffer, President and CEO of the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has highlighted the acceleration of supply chain diversification within the global semiconductor ecosystem, indicating a significant opportunity for India to expand its role in this critical industry.

Neuffer was speaking at the flagship dialogue of the Carnegie Global Technology Summit being held here. SIA represents leading global semiconductor design and manufacturing companies such as AMD, Nvidia, and TSMC. Neuffer emphasized India's potential, particularly in Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), an essential supply chain component in semiconductor manufacturing.

"It's inevitable that we're going to get more diversification of the supply chain. That started in earnest coming out of the pandemic and we saw that there were vulnerabilities and over concentrations in our supply chain.

That creates opportunities for India to vacuum up more of our supply chain", Neuffer told ANI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Carnegie GTS. India and the United States have been actively collaborating to expand capabilities in AI and diversify supply chains for critical technologies.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year, he and President Donald Trump announced the launch of the US-India TRUST ("Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology") initiative, which will catalyze government-to-government, academia and private sector collaboration to promote application of critical and emerging technologies in areas like defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, energy and space, while encouraging the use of verified technology vendors and ensuring sensitive technologies are protected India has made significant strides in semiconductor manufacturing in recent years with leading Indian conglomerates such as Tata, Adani Group, and L&T, making inroads into this space. According to a report by global investment bank, Jefferies, India has the potential to develop into a leading semiconductor hub supported by favourable government policies, growing demand, low-cost production capabilities and strategic linkages with the Western nations.