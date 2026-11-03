India's gold demand down 29 pc in Jul-Sep at 162.5 tonnes, full yr seen 625-675 tonnes: WGC

Gold demand was at 229.8 tonnes during the corresponding quarter of 2025, WGC's 'Q3 2026 Gold Demand Trends' report said on Tuesday.

However, gold demand value was up by 3 per cent at Rs 2,41,900 crore compared to Rs 2,35,090 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The average gold price during the quarter was USD 4,262 a troy ounce (Rs 1,48,891 per 10 grams) in comparison to USD 3,457 (Rs 1,02,287) in the same period of 2025 (without import duty and GST).

Total jewellery demand in India dipped by 20 per cent to 99.9 tonnes as compared to 125 tonnes in the same quarter of 2025, while in value terms it was up 16 per cent at Rs 1,48,700 crores.