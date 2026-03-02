India’s giant outsourcing sector now at the mercy of AI

Since last summer, his startup, Hunar.AI, has offered companies bespoke AI voice agents that steer job applicants through virtually every step of the hiring process, from resume screening to orientation. “For onboarding,” he said in an interview in the company’s headquarters in a shared workspace, “you don’t need humans at all.”

For a quarter century, India has made itself the world’s back office, providing an educated, English-speaking workforce to do tasks more cheaply than in the United States or Europe. The industry today employs more than 6 million people and is worth nearly $300 billion, more than 7% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Now, AI threatens to do to India what its outsourcing model did to the rest of the world: replace hundreds of thousands of office workers. Economies everywhere are bracing for an era in which AI tools automate entire categories of white-collar work, but the brunt could fall hardest on India, undermining two decades of effort to climb the value chain and establish a place in the global tech world.