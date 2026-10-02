India's forex reserves drop USD 18.34 bn to USD 747.56 bn: RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had declined USD 14.881 billion to USD 765.901 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion for the week ended September 4 on the back of a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record sum of over USD 130 billion.

For the week ended September 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by USD 15.57 billion to USD 615.411 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).