India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.27 bn to USD 719.75 bn

The overall reserves had dropped by USD 5.011 billion to USD 721.016 billion in the previous reporting week ended October 16.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion for the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record sum of nearly USD 133 billion but have been on a declining trend ever since.

Experts attribute the sharp decline in the kitty to deployment of the FCNR(B) resources and also to currency defence put up by the RBI through dollar sales.