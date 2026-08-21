India's first large-scale biopolymer plant in UP set for October launch

Kheri District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh on Thursday inspected the under-construction plant and reviewed its progress ahead of its proposed launch in October.

Singh said the entire manufacturing process, from locally grown sugarcane to Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based bioplastic, would take place on a single campus.

"The pioneering project will add a new chapter to Kheri's agriculture-based industrial development and provide a new direction to sustainable and eco-friendly industrial growth in the area," he said.

During the inspection plant officials gave a presentation on the facility's layout and various stages of production.

The District Magistrate examined the process of converting sugarcane into sugar and subsequently into PLA bioplastic and sought details about technical aspects and production workflows.