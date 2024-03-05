India’s first green hydrogen plant in stainless steel launched

NEW DELHI: Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday virtually inaugurated India’s first green hydrogen plant in the stainless steel sector located at Jindal Stainless in Haryana’s Hisar.

The project is the world’s first off-grid green hydrogen plant for the stainless steel industry and the world’s first green hydrogen plant with rooftop and floating solar units, as per a Steel Ministry statement.

The plant aims to reduce carbon emissions as much as 2,700 metric tonnes per annum and 54,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the next two decades. The minister said, “As a government we are encouraging companies, citizens, and state governments to focus on green growth and green jobs to achieve the target of net zero carbon emission by 2070.”