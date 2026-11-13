India's exports up 29.9 pc to record USD 89.99 bn in Oct; trade deficit narrows

The country's exports -- including merchandise and services -- stood at USD 69.27 billion in the same month last year. India's trade deficit in October 2025 stood at USD 25.15 billion.

India's imports rose to USD 110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year.

During October, merchandise exports rose to USD 49.47 billion from USD 34.11 billion in the corresponding month of last year, the data showed. Meanwhile, services exports also grew to USD 40.51 billion, from USD 35.17 billion in October 2025.

Addressing a media briefing virtually, the commerce secretary said, "In the month of October, the merchandise exports have registered a new peak of USD 49.47 billion. This is highest-ever monthly merchandise export value, along with highest monthly growth of 45.06 per cent in last five years."