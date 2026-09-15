India's exports up 26.12 pc to USD 43.81 bn in Aug; trade deficit narrows to USD 26.86 bn

The country's imports rose by about 14.1 per cent to USD 70.76 billion in August.

During April-August this fiscal, exports jumped 17.85 per cent to USD 215.91 billion, and imports climbed 18.21 per cent to USD 363 billion.

Exports are maintaining positive momentum, driven by a mix of sectors such as engineering, petroleum products, chemicals, and textiles, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.