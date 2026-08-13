India's exports to US rise 12.85 pc in Jul; shipments to China jump 64.57 pc: Govt data

Imports from these countries have also recorded healthy growth during the month under review.

The inbound shipments rose 34.42 per cent to USD 14.67 billion from China and 18.11 per cent to USD 5.5 billion from the US, according to the ministry's data.

During April-July 2026-27, the country's merchandise exports to the US grew 3 per cent to USD 34.5 billion, while imports increased 22.42 per cent to USD 22.12 billion.

Similarly, the shipments to China rose 35.97 per cent to USD 7.78 billion, while imports increased 29.68 per cent to USD 52.71 billion.

India and the US are negotiating a trade pact. The US has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on India from July 24.

According to data, exports to Singapore grew 83.7 per cent year-on-year during the last month to USD 1.6 billion. During the first four months of this fiscal year, exports jumped 97.11 per cent to USD 8.1 billion.

India has also recorded positive export growth to the UAE, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Italy, and Vietnam during the reporting period.

However, exports to the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Nepal registered a decline in July.

On the other hand, imports from Russia, Korea, Singapore, Germany, Oman, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brazil increased.

Imports in June from Oman, Taiwan, and Brazil surged 150.36 per cent to USD 1.57 billion, 111.3 per cent to USD 1.62 billion, and 146.73 per cent to USD 1.4 billion.