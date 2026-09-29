India's Essar Group to build largest steel plant in US: Trump

Trump made the announcement on Monday in the Oval Office with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son Rewant by his side.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa," Trump said.

Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia thanked Trump “for bringing back the importance of building things in America.”