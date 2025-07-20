India’s electronic exports jump 47 pc in Q1; US tops with 60 pc share

NEW DELHI: India's electronics exports saw a strong growth of 47 per cent during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), reaching $12.41 billion, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

The United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China have emerged as the top three export destinations for Indian electronic goods during this period.

The US continued to dominate the list with a major 60.17 per cent share in total electronics exports.

The UAE followed with 8.09 per cent, while China accounted for 3.88 per cent. Other key export destinations include the Netherlands and Germany, with 2.68 per cent and 2.09 per cent shares respectively.

Officials said that this wide geographical spread reflects India's growing role in the global electronics supply chain.

It also shows the country’s emergence as a reliable and competitive manufacturing hub in Asia.

The US is also a major buyer of India’s ready-made garments (RMG). During the April-June quarter, RMG exports to the US made up 34.11 per cent of the total, followed by the UK (8.81 per cent), the UAE (7.85 per cent), Germany (5.51 per cent), and Spain (5.29 per cent).

Overall, RMG exports rose to $4.19 billion during the quarter, up from $3.85 billion in the same period the previous year.

Officials noted that India's textile and garment industry continues to perform well globally due to skilled workers, diverse product lines, and a growing reputation for quality and timely deliveries.

For the full financial year 2024-25, India’s RMG exports grew by 10.03 per cent, reaching $15.99 billion compared to $14.53 billion in 2023-24.

India’s marine exports also showed a positive trend. In the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, seafood exports rose by 19.45 per cent to $1.95 billion.

For the full year 2024-25, marine exports stood at $7.41 billion -- showing a modest increase of 4.5 per cent.

The US was again the largest importer of Indian seafood, with a 37.63 per cent share.

Other important markets included China (17.26 per cent), Vietnam (6.63 per cent), Japan (4.47 per cent), and Belgium (3.57 per cent).

Officials credited the growth in seafood exports to better cold chain logistics, product diversification, and adherence to global quality standards.