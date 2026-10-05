India's economy strong; energy security, jobs key to lasting growth: Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran

He noted that the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision has percolated across multiple aspects of the country. Delivering on the vision, he said, will require inclusive and sustainable development, built on world-class infrastructure, institutions and intellectual property.

"... All three will be critical," he said, addressing the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium 2026.

Chandrasekaran -- who was recently handed his third five-year term at the helm as Tata Sons Chairman amid an intense boardroom battle-- further said the Indian economy is doing very well and, over the last several years, has consistently exceeded expectations by posting the highest growth "in a world that is uncertain and difficult".

Chandrasekaran said India's growth is being driven by strong domestic demand, services exports and an enabling policy environment from the government, and observed that it is fair to say the indicators are strong.