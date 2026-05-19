India's economic transformation post 2014 anchor point of ties with US: Kwatra

He said defence and security cooperation was one of the fastest-growing pillars of the India-US partnership, and New Delhi was the largest user of some American platforms outside the US. “Today, India is the largest user of a couple of American platforms outside the US. But this is also covered by what we are able to do together at an operational level at the level of various commands in terms of addressing the shared challenges that we face in the defence and security space,” the envoy said.