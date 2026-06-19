India's ECB inflows expected to rise in FY27 amid RBI support, offsetting CAD pressures: Report

External commercial borrowings (ECBs) serve as an additional source of financing for domestic companies. Over the years, ECB trends have been influenced by a number of factors such as the availability of domestic funding, demand for capital, global interest rates, and movements in the exchange rate.

According to the BoB report, India's ECB registrations (including FCCBs) declined to USD 42.9 billion in FY26 from USD 61.2 billion in FY25 due to sharp Rupee depreciation, which further led to higher hedging costs and narrowing rate differentials with the US, as per the report.

Currency volatility, specifically the rapid decline in the value of the domestic exchange rate, was an important factor, as per the report. "In FY26, INR depreciated by 4.3% based on the yearly average, compared with a decline of 2.1% in FY25," it said. Additionally, the decline was much sharper at 9.9 per cent this year, compared with 2.4 per cent in FY25.