India’s consumer goods sector likely to see 17.3 pc revenue growth through 2030

The report from Brickwork Ratings said the strong revenue growth of the consumer goods sector is driven by credit growth, GST cuts, unlocking of demand from Tier-II/Tier III cities, and premiumisation.

Meanwhile, tailwinds for the healthcare services sector include strong interest and debt coverage ratios, a medical tourism market of an estimated $13 billion, and expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Programme to senior citizens over the age of 70.

“We expect the economy to remain anchored by 7.7 per cent GDP growth in FY26, supported by strong manufacturing and services activity. For FY27, growth is projected at 6.7 per cent,” said Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.