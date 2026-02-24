India’s commercial vehicle industry clocks robust sales in Jan, to grow 7-9 pc in FY26

The year-on-year growth was primarily driven by the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, effective September 22, 2025 and was further supported by increased freight activity in the goods segment, according to ICRA.

Retail volumes in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment (M&HCV) witnessed a healthy growth of 15.4 per cent on a YoY basis in January while recording a sequential growth of 22.1 per cent. The retail volume growth in the M&HCV segment during the 10 months of FY26 stood at 6.3 per cent, indicating improving volume momentum following the implementation of GST rate cuts.