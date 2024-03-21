India's coal import rises to 212 MT in Apr-Jan period

NEW DELHI: The country registered a marginal rise of 1.65 per cent in coal imports to 212.24 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal, over the year-ago period. India's coal import was 208.78 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to data compiled by Mjunction Services Ltd. mjunction services ltd is a B2B e-commerce platform.

During the April-January period of the current fiscal, the volume of non-coking coal imports was 136.47 MT, slightly lower than 136.90 MT imported during the same period last financial year, according to the data. Coking coal import was at 47.32 MT during the April-January 2023-24, higher than 46.09 MT recorded in the April-January period of FY23. The coal import in January through the major and non-major ports also increased to 19.81 MT, over 16.97 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Of the total imports in January, non-coking coal import was at 12.10 MT, against 10.01 MT imported in January last financial year. Coking coal imports stood at 4.50 MT, marginally lower than 4.74 MT imported in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

''The demand for imported coal in India has weakened in recent weeks. We expect this trend to continue in March in view of the ample availability of domestic coal at mine pitheads and thermal power plants,'' mjunction services MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

According to the provisional data of the government, the country's coal production in the April-January period rose to 784.11 MT over 698.99 MT during the same period in 2022-23.