India's 7.8% growth despite global disruptions remarkable: FM Sitharaman at investors meet in US

She added that among the key areas on which the government has focused are creation of capital assets and providing sustained support to industry through infrastructure development, particularly aviation; fostering a friendly and conducive investment climate; promoting the development of AI and data centres; supporting global capability centres; ensuring credit availability to MSMEs; and reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks.

These measures have helped create a more enabling business environment for banks and industry to thrive, grow and emerge stronger, the finance minister said.

Sitharaman further said that India has consistently remained committed to the path of fiscal prudence and fiscal discipline over the past several years, despite the ongoing challenges confronting the global economy since the onset of COVID-19.

She highlighted the investment climate in India that has improved significantly, with both the central government and state governments demonstrating greater keenness and competitiveness in attracting and facilitating investments in their respective regions.

Such efforts are part of the larger national endeavour towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the minister said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra said that the GDP numbers for the first quarter manifest the resilience of the Indian economy.

He said both India and the US can benefit from India’s fast-growing economic trajectory by creating stronger linkages between trade and investment between the two countries, according to the Finance Ministry’s post on X.