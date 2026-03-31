India's $700 billion reserves can deter speculation, targeted FX tools necessary: Report

The report from SBI Research said current reserve levels are equivalent to more than 10 months of imports and that short‑term debt is below 20 per cent of reserves, providing room and time to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee if it is so desirable.

The research firm, however, flagged that volatile capital flows and elevated oil prices pose risks to the near‑term outlook and urged several policy moves, including a special dollar window for oil marketing companies to meet the daily demand of $250–300 million.

"This should allow better visibility on genuine FX demand and supply dynamics and in measuring the efficacy of various countermeasures initiated by the regulator to curb unwarranted volatility," the report said.