India's 250 million barrel buffer and supply diversification ensure fuel stability: Report

This stockpile provides seven to eight weeks of coverage across the full supply chain, countering claims that the country holds only 25 days of reserves. The reserves are distributed across underground strategic caverns in Mangalore, Padur, and Visakhapatnam, as well as above-ground tanks, pipelines, and offshore vessels.

The report states that India's energy procurement remains "anchored in national interest," with sourcing diversified across 40 countries compared to 27 a decade ago. While the Strait of Hormuz is a critical global chokepoint, only about 40 per cent of India's crude imports pass through it, while 60 per cent arrive via unaffected alternative routes from Russia, West Africa, the Americas, and Central Asia.

"The days when India's energy security rose and fell with conditions in a single maritime chokepoint are over," the document notes, adding that any disruption on a single corridor results in a "managed sourcing adjustment, not a supply emergency".