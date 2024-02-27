IndianOil’s customised racing fuel launched

CHENNAI: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, virtually flagged off ‘STORM’, a customised fuel curated by IndianOil for FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2024 season from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nava Sheva on Monday.

The high-octane ultimate racing fuel has been specially developed by IndianOil for premium superbikes in the racing circuit and will be positioned as the fuel of the champions at racing events globally. Pankaj Jain, secretary, ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, and V Satish Kumar, director (Marketing), IndianOil also participated in the flag-off ceremony.

Puri said for the first time IndianOil has commenced the production of category 2 race fuel, aptly named STORM, from Gujarat refinery.