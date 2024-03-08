IndianOil ‘STORM’ to fuel IM Asia Road Racing Championship

CHENNAI: India’s energy major IndianOil, alongwith the Federation Internationale De Motocyclisme), is the official fuel partner for the prestigious Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) over a span of three years, from 2024.

This collaboration entails IndianOil providing category two race fuel, and ‘STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel,’ across all ARRC events. ‘STORM’, produced at IndianOil’s Gujarat refinery, is a highlight of IndianOil’s diverse and ambitious product range, which also includes AV Gas 100 LL and reference fuels, reflecting India’s commitment to technological advancement.

The arrival of STORM in the international arena marks a significant stride towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This race fuel also showcases IndianOil’s innovation and expertise in producing specialised fuels that adhere to stringent international norms, receiving approval from the FIM approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, IndianOil, said “The fuel stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, embodying our relentless pursuit of developing specialised fuels that meet stringent international standards.”