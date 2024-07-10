Truck contractors one-day strike won't affect fuel supply, assures IndianOil

CHENNAI: A few tank truck contractors based in Chennai will be on a one-day strike call today, said IndianOil, noting that as a major player in fuel business, it will ensure uninterrupted supply to its customers.



IndianOil has proactively made alternate arrangements to ensure that its fuel supply chain remains robust and that “all our markets in the Chennai area are well-stocked.”

“Supplies through IndianOil dealer-owned tank trucks are operating as normal and we have taken comprehensive measures to maintain sufficient product levels across our network of retail outlets,” it said in a release.

Assuring customers that there would be no disruptions on Wednesday, V Vetriselvakumar, chief GM, corporate communications SR, IndianOil, said “our team is working diligently to address the situation and ensure a seamless fuel supply.”