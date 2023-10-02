IndianOil, AICF host 2nd Parivartan Prison Chess

MUMBAI: Indian Oil Corporation in partnership with the All-India Chess Federation, recently held the second edition of the Parivartan - Prison to Pride Online Chess Tournament.

This event saw participation from 90 inmates forming 23 teams from 21 prisons. Of these teams, 18 contended in the Open, three in the Youth, and two in the Women’s category., showcasing the power of sports in the lives of inmates.

Launched in 2021, it has emerged as a catalyst for social reintegration. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, extended his best wishes to the participants.