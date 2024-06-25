Indian Terrain targets 10% revenue growth: MD

COIMBATORE: Indian Terrain, which relaunched one of its exclusive brand outlets in Coimbatore on Saturday, is aiming to boost its revenues by 10 per cent this fiscal.

Charath Ram Narasimhan, MD-CEO, Indian Terrain, said the revenue in last fiscal for the brand was Rs 460 crore, and they are expecting to increase that in this fiscal by 10 per cent.

Out of the company’s total sales last year, 15 per cent came from e-commerce, which, he said, is also growing.

On expansion, Narasimhan said they currently have 200 exclusive stores across India, and there are plans for rapid expansion. “Across India, we are planning to open 30 stores this year; among that 20-25 stores will be coming up in the South and Western part of the country.”

The brand has 9 stores in the textile city. Besides Coimbatore, the brand has a strong presence in Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Karur.

“We have more than 20 stores in this belt alone, and no other brand has such a presence. We realised many years back that this entire region has extraordinarily high consumption potential,” he shared.

In Tamil Nadu, Indian Terrain has 50 stores.